3 killed in separate road mishaps in Nagpur

Nagpur: Three persons were killed in separate road mishaps in Gittikhadan, New Kamptee and MIDC police station areas.

In the first accident, an aged man was knocked dead by a speeding two-wheeler in KT Nagar under the jurisdiction of Gittikhadan Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Gangadhar Jagannath Kolhatkar (76), a resident of Plot No 42, Kabirbela Regency, Friends Colony.

According to police, the accident occurred on Saturday at 7.30 pm when Kolhatkar was walking through KT Nagar. A speeding two-wheeler came from behind at a great speed and hit Kolhatkar. The motorcyclist fled the spot. Profusely bleeding Kolhatkar was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Gittikhadan police have registered a case under the Sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act and started investigation.

In another case, a tragic accident claimed the life of a 34- year-old motorcyclist in Lihgaon under the jurisdiction of New Kamptee Police Station. The deceased was identified as Pankaj Bhojraj Zade of Neri, who was riding a motorcycle (MH-40/BD-9633) when an unidentified vehicle hit him at around 5 pm on Saturday. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene leaving Pankaj fatally injured. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The New Kamptee Police have filed a case under relevant sections of the IPC and MVA.

A 32-year old man riding pillion on his friend’s scooter died of head injuries after being hit by a speeding auto-rickshaw in the MIDC area on Friday. Around 12.50 am on October28, Gendlal Bhiwaji Deshmukh was riding pillion on his friend Ashar Mobin Madni’s Honda Activa (MH49/BG-6939) towards Kamlesh Nagar on Hingna Road. Suddenly, an auto-rickshaw (MH-49/AR-8790) hit them from behind, Deshmukh fell off the scooter and sustained serious head injuries. Deshmukh was rushed to Neuron Hospital, Dhantoli, from where he was shifted to GMCH where he succumbed to his injuries.

MIDC Police registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 30(A) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act, against auto-rickshaw driver Rajnish Shyampal Mishra.

