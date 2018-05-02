3 fake cops stab and rob truck driver in Jaripatka

Nagpur: Three criminals posing as policemen stabbed and robbed a truck driver in Jaripatka police area here on Saturday night. Cops have launched a hunt to nab the accused.

A native of district Banda, Uttar Pradesh, the complainant Pankaj Ramavatar Kusva (31) told Jaripatka police that he was bringing his truck (CG-04/MM 2406) on Saturday night. On the way, he stopped his truck near a Bharat Petrol Pump in Martin Nagar to check diesel.

Around 11 pm, the three unidentified miscreants approached Pankaj and posed as policemen. One of the three fake cops first told Pankaj to give them Rs 10,000 while the second accused asked for Rs 5,000. The third goon demanded vehicle documents from Pankaj.

However, Pankaj refused to meet their demands suspecting something foul. Enraged by this, the three goons attacked Pankaj with a knife and stabbed him on his left side of abdomen and chest.

Later, the three fave cops robbed Pankaj of his Rs 4000 and a mobile phone worth Rs 8,000 and fled the spot.

Jaripatka PSI Devkar, based on Pankaj’s complaint, booked the three miscreants under Sections 379, 34 of the IPC and launched a hunt to nab them.