3 Directors of SRR Land Developers booked for duping woman of Rs 10.33 lakh

Nagpur: Ajni Police on Thursday booked the Directors of SRR Land Developers for duping a senior citizen of over Rs 10.33 lakh.
The accused have been identified as Shailendra Mohan Meshram (42), a resident of Plot No 61, Sumedh Nagar; Rohit Vidyadhar Khaparde (25), and Sumit Shridhar Khaparde (37), both residents of Plot No 112, Siddharth Nagar, Teka.
A resident of Plot No 13/1, Nalanda Nagar, Shyamkumari Surendra Srivastava (65), stated in her complaint to the police that she had approached the accused after going through an advertisement in newspapers about sale of plots at Ghoti in Khasra No 110/PHN 75. She purchased three plots from the accused for Rs 5,93,690 in January 2019. On March 8, 2019, the accused gave her possession letter but did not execute the sale-deed in her favour.
Similarly, accused Rohit Khaparde sold plot No 8, at Mouza Khapri (Dawa) on Umred Road for Rs 3.64 lakh and took registry charges of Rs 75,000 from her. When she verified the land records, she was shocked to find that all the four plots belonged to some persons from tribal community. On her complaint, cops registered a case under Sections 420, 504, 506, 34 of the IPC against the accused persons.