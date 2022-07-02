3 Directors of SRR Land Developers booked for duping woman of Rs 10.33 lakh

Advertisement

Nagpur: Ajni Police on Thursday booked the Directors of SRR Land Developers for duping a senior citizen of over Rs 10.33 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Shailendra Mohan Meshram (42), a resident of Plot No 61, Sumedh Nagar; Rohit Vidyadhar Khaparde (25), and Sumit Shridhar Khaparde (37), both residents of Plot No 112, Siddharth Nagar, Teka.