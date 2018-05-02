Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Apr 13th, 2021
    National News

    3 Delhi HC judges test positive for Covid-19

    As many as three judges of the Delhi High Court have tested positive for COVID-19 infection, court sources said.

    According to sources, the three judges have mild symptoms and now they are isolating themselves at their residences.

    The Delhi High Court Bar Association has already decided to close its office in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

    The high court has again adopted virtual hearing from April 9 to April 23 and discontinued the physical hearing.

    The court had previously suspended its functioning on March 23, 2020, followed by the government’s decision to impose lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    However, the high court continued to take up urgent matters through video conferencing and later resumed physical hearing of limited benches.

    Delhi reported 11,491 new COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital government said on Monday. With this, the case tally in Delhi rose to 7,36,688.


