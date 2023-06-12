28-year-old man arrested for harassing girl, threatening her family in Sonegaon, Nagpur

Nagpur: Sonegaon Police have apprehended a 28-year-old man for allegedly harassing a girl by sending unwanted text messages to her mobile phone. The situation escalated when the girl objected, as the accused, identified as Vinay Subhash Mate, reportedly stormed into her house and threatened her parents with dire consequences.

Mate, a resident of Hazari Pahad, is now facing multiple charges.

According to the police, Mate and the girl had known each other since 2020. However, Mate’s attempts to befriend her intensified over time, leading to the unsolicited text messages. When the girl expressed her objection to his advances, Mate took matters to a new level by forcibly entering her residence and verbally abusing her parents.

As a result, the Sonegaon Police have registered a case against Mate under Sections 452 (house trespass), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 354 (3) (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code.

The authorities have taken this matter seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the victim and her family. Investigations are ongoing, and appropriate action will be taken based on the evidence and statements collected during the course of the investigation.

