2 shop-owners arrested for selling counterfeit wrist watches of Fastrack, Metal Chain, Titan in Tehsil, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant crackdown on counterfeit goods, the Tehsil Police have apprehended two shop-owners for allegedly selling duplicate wrist watches of prominent brands. The accused, identified as Gaurav Sanjay Makwane and Pradip Rajkumar Arora, were caught during a raid conducted at their respective shops.

Acting on a tip-off, the Tehsil Police raided Makwane Watch Company near City Post Office, Khamele Building, and Arora Watch Material House located at Tanga Stand, Itwari. The operation revealed that the accused were actively involved in the sale of counterfeit wrist watches, including popular brands such as Fastrack, Metal Chain, and Titan Watch. The police also discovered counterfeit watch dials and belts in their possession.

A substantial haul was made during the raid, with a total of 574 duplicate products seized from Makwane’s shop, and 518 bogus items confiscated from Arora’s establishment. The combined value of the seized counterfeit wrist watches is estimated to exceed Rs 4.5 lakh.

Following the raid, the police have registered offenses against the accused under Sections 51, 63, and 65 of the Copyright Act, as well as Sections 103 and 104 of the Trade Mark Act. These sections pertain to the infringement of copyright and trademark laws, highlighting the severity of their actions.

The authorities remain committed to tackling the issue of counterfeit goods, protecting consumer rights, and maintaining the integrity of established brands. Further investigations will be conducted to gather additional evidence and ensure that those involved in the illegal trade are brought to justice.

