25 Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Surat hotel, Minister Shinde too arrives early morning: Reports

Advertisement

Nagpur/Mumbai: According to media reports, at least 25 MLAs of Shiv Sena are camping in a hotel in Gujarat’s Surat. Sources said they are dissatisfied and unhappy with the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government.

The reports further said that first 11 rooms were booked in Le Meridien Hotel, and around 9.30 pm to 10 pm on Monday, 11 MLAs arrived in Surat and checked in the hotel.

Advertisement

The other big group led by Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde reached Surat around 1.30 a.m. with 14 MLAs on Tuesday, reports said.

According to media reports, the entire room booking was done from Mumbai and Gujarat BJP leaders were informed late night. After the arrival of all MLAs in the hotel, Surat Police was instructed to provide protection and since then police have been deployed at the place. Gujarat BJP chief C Patil was in Surat till Tuesday morning. Though his close confidants are denying any meeting between Eknath Shinde and Patil, possibility of a meeting can’t be ruled out, said reports.

Patil did not attend his scheduled Yoga programme in Gandhinagar on Tuesday morning and landed in Ahmedabad around 9.30 a.m. On Tuesday, Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde, who is said to be ‘upset’ with his party, is reported to be holed up in a hotel in Gujarat’s Surat, along with at least 10, if not more, similarly disaffected MLAs from Maharashtra.

The development has set off speculation on the future of the Uddhav Thackeray government.

The MLAs who are currently staying at a five-star hotel in Surat include: Magathane MLA Prakash Surve, Radhanagari MLA Prakash Abitkar, Kolhapur MLA Geeta Jain from Mira Bhayander, Ambernath MLA Balaji Kinikar, Mahad MLA Bharat Gogawale, Alibag MLA Mahendra Dalvi, Karjat MLA Mahendra Thorve, Palghar MLA Shrinivas Vanga, Bhiwandi Rural MLA Shantaram More and 3 other legislators from Raigad.

The legislators with Shinde are reportedly ‘upset’ and this may signal a major crisis for the ruling alliance of Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

The BJP won five seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council election with Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party bagging two each. The BJP had fielded five candidates while MVA fielded six candidates for 10 MLC seats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement