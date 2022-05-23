24 hrs on fire at Maharashtra paper mill rages on

Advertisement
Twenty-four hours on, the fire that broke out at a paper mill in Maharashtra is still not under control.
A massive fire broke out in a wood depot of a paper mill in the Ballarpur area on Sunday.
Police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot on getting the information. As many as 25 fire tenders were engaged in dousing the flames.
“Fire is still not under control. 25 fire tenders are engaged in dousing ops. The reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained,” Ballarpur Tehsildar, Sanjay Rainchwar told ANI on Monday.
