23,077 COVID-19 cases in India, 37 deaths in 1 day

India’s COVID-19 cases cross the 23,000 mark to settle at 23,077 over the last 24 hours. Of these there are 17610 active cases, 4749 cured/discharged/migrated and 718 deaths. The Union Health Ministry says 1684 are new cases. There have been 37 deaths in 24 hours.

Amid the gloom, some hope from the US. Sunlight, heat and humidity can create conditions that are less favourable for the spread of coronavirus, a public health official of the Trump Administration has said.

The results of a just concluded scientific study conducted by the Science and Technology Directorate of the US Department of Homeland Security, announced during a White House news conference on coronavirus, could be good news for India in its fight against COVID-19. Fingers crossed.