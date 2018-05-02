Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jul 4th, 2020
    National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    22,000+ Covid cases in 24 hrs for the first time

    India on Saturday morning reported 442 deaths and its highest single-day spike of 22,771 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s caseload to close to 6.5 lakh.

    The positive coronavirus cases in India now stand at 6,48,315 including 2,35,433 active cases.

    According to the health ministry, 3,94,227 people have recovered, while 18,655 have died from the infection.

    Meanwhile, the ICMR announced on Friday that it is aiming to launch a potential novel coronavirus vaccine called Covaxin by August 15.

    The infections continue to climb in India, the world’s fourth worst-hit nation from Covid-19.

    Globally, the coronavirus cases have climbed to 11,047,217

    Trending In Nagpur
    बिना ‘डील’ वालों के कामों का फाइल ‘लैब’ में
    बिना ‘डील’ वालों के कामों का फाइल ‘लैब’ में
    Webinar on The Economic Social Physiological & Psychological effects of WFH On Sunday, 5th July 2020
    Webinar on The Economic Social Physiological & Psychological effects of WFH On Sunday, 5th July 2020
    अस्थाई आरोग्य कर्मचारियों का शिष्टमंडल स्वस्थ अधिकारी सवई से मुलाकात की
    अस्थाई आरोग्य कर्मचारियों का शिष्टमंडल स्वस्थ अधिकारी सवई से मुलाकात की
    शेती नियोजनातूनच आर्थिक उन्नतीचा मार्ग – कृषी मंत्री
    शेती नियोजनातूनच आर्थिक उन्नतीचा मार्ग – कृषी मंत्री
    सर्व राज्यांना विश्वासात घेऊनच वीज बिल विधेयकात सुधारणा करावी:राऊत
    सर्व राज्यांना विश्वासात घेऊनच वीज बिल विधेयकात सुधारणा करावी:राऊत
    फुटपाथ दुकानदारों का शिष्टमंडल निगम उपायुक्त से मिला
    फुटपाथ दुकानदारों का शिष्टमंडल निगम उपायुक्त से मिला
    स्वप्न भंग होने से बेचैन व अस्वस्थ हो गए हैं फडणवीस- गृहमंत्री
    स्वप्न भंग होने से बेचैन व अस्वस्थ हो गए हैं फडणवीस- गृहमंत्री
    प्रधानमंत्री पीक विमा योजनेचा लाभ घ्या कृषी विभागाचे आवाहन
    प्रधानमंत्री पीक विमा योजनेचा लाभ घ्या कृषी विभागाचे आवाहन
    Tigress dead in Gorewada rescue centre, 2nd in fortnight
    Tigress dead in Gorewada rescue centre, 2nd in fortnight
    नागपुरात पोलिसांनी अपहरण, हत्येचा कट उधळा
    नागपुरात पोलिसांनी अपहरण, हत्येचा कट उधळा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0