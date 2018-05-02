22,000+ Covid cases in 24 hrs for the first time

India on Saturday morning reported 442 deaths and its highest single-day spike of 22,771 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s caseload to close to 6.5 lakh.

The positive coronavirus cases in India now stand at 6,48,315 including 2,35,433 active cases.

According to the health ministry, 3,94,227 people have recovered, while 18,655 have died from the infection.

Meanwhile, the ICMR announced on Friday that it is aiming to launch a potential novel coronavirus vaccine called Covaxin by August 15.

The infections continue to climb in India, the world’s fourth worst-hit nation from Covid-19.

Globally, the coronavirus cases have climbed to 11,047,217