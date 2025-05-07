20-Year Expired Pistol Seized by Bajaj Nagar Police

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a noteworthy operation, Bajaj Nagar Police seized a .22 bore pistol whose license had not been renewed for over 20 years. The weapon, licensed under number 3819/III/NGP/1996, was originally issued to M.P. Tankasale, a resident of Plot No. 14, Bajaj Nagar. Records showed the license expired on March 31, 2006, with no renewal thereafter.

During investigation, the police discovered that the license holder, M.P. Tankasale—who served as Additional Commissioner (Revenue) in Nagpur from 1993 to 1996—had passed away on January 29, 2006. The current occupants of the registered address were operating an office, and Tankasale was no longer associated with the premises.

Police contacted Tankasale’s daughter, currently residing in the United States. In her presence, the team searched the old family home and recovered the firearm from an old cupboard. The weapon matched the licensed details and was promptly seized and logged at Bajaj Nagar Police Station.

The operation was led under the guidance of DCP (HQ) Ashwini Patil, DCP (Zone 1) Lohit Matani, ACP (Sonegaon Division) Ashok Shelke, and PI Surendra Aherkar. The search was executed by PSI Vikas Mende, Constable Raymond James, and Sepoy Prashant Mende.

