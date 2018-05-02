20 more test positive in Nagpur, active cases at 129

Nagpur: The cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) are on continuous rise in the city as 20 more patinets tested postive on Sunday. This was followed by 46 cases on Friday and six patients who have tested positive for virus borne disease on Saturday. With the latest development, the active cases have surged to 129 by Sunday evening.

The patients reportedly belonged to Tandapeth, Sadar, Naik Talav, Bangladesh, Lokmanya Nagar and Golibar Chowk.

On Saturday, a homeless man on CA road has also succumbed to virus borne disease, after testing positive for the disease, earlier this week. With this latest development, the death toll of Nagpur rose to 10, while cases breached the 500 mark. Silver lining being over 356 patients have successfully recovered from the global pandemic.