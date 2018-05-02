Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Dec 3rd, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

2 killed, 6 hurt as car overturns after tyre burst

Thane: Two members of a family were killed and six others injured when their car met with an accident while they were on way to attend a funeral in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The mishap took place on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Asangaon area on Monday evening, he said. The speeding car suffered a tyre burst following which the driver lost control over the wheels.

The vehicle then hit a road-divider and overturned, the official at Sahapur police station said.

“The victims, all from Nashik, were going to attend a funeral in Thane. Two of them died while six others received injuries in the mishap,” he said. The deceased were identified as Prakash Bhavar (55) and Suman Toche (60).

The injured persons were admitted to a government-run hospital in Sahapur, he said. A case of accidental death was registered, he added.

Happening Nagpur
Anisha sharma qualifies for the miss universe 2020, selections to be held at mumbai
Anisha sharma qualifies for the miss universe 2020, selections to be held at mumbai
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Nagpur Crime News
Hooligans deal fists and blows to 2 youths in Ambazari, break teeth
Hooligans deal fists and blows to 2 youths in Ambazari, break teeth
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
Maharashtra News
अवैध होर्डींगबाबत मंगळवारपासून मनपाची कारवाई
अवैध होर्डींगबाबत मंगळवारपासून मनपाची कारवाई
अतिक्रमण निर्मूलनसंदर्भात पोलिस आयुक्तांची महापौरांसोबत चर्चा
अतिक्रमण निर्मूलनसंदर्भात पोलिस आयुक्तांची महापौरांसोबत चर्चा
Hindi News
अजीबोगरीब शिकायत : साहब, रुमाल चोरी हो गया है ?
अजीबोगरीब शिकायत : साहब, रुमाल चोरी हो गया है ?
हाइटेंशन तार पर पहुंची झाड़ियां, लेकिन छटाई को लेकर नगरसेवक नहीं है गंभीर
हाइटेंशन तार पर पहुंची झाड़ियां, लेकिन छटाई को लेकर नगरसेवक नहीं है गंभीर
Trending News
Nagpur police write to MIB as banned Pak channels being aired in city
Nagpur police write to MIB as banned Pak channels being aired in city
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
Featured News
NASA finds Chandrayaan 2’s lander on moon
NASA finds Chandrayaan 2’s lander on moon
Rubbish! Fadnavis on Hegde’s fund transfer claim
Rubbish! Fadnavis on Hegde’s fund transfer claim
Trending In Nagpur
अजीबोगरीब शिकायत : साहब, रुमाल चोरी हो गया है ?
अजीबोगरीब शिकायत : साहब, रुमाल चोरी हो गया है ?
हाइटेंशन तार पर पहुंची झाड़ियां, लेकिन छटाई को लेकर नगरसेवक नहीं है गंभीर
हाइटेंशन तार पर पहुंची झाड़ियां, लेकिन छटाई को लेकर नगरसेवक नहीं है गंभीर
अवैध होर्डींगबाबत मंगळवारपासून मनपाची कारवाई
अवैध होर्डींगबाबत मंगळवारपासून मनपाची कारवाई
मात्र 2000 रुपए मे प्रतिबंधित पाकिस्तानी चैनल का नागपुर में हो रहा है प्रसारण
मात्र 2000 रुपए मे प्रतिबंधित पाकिस्तानी चैनल का नागपुर में हो रहा है प्रसारण
Nagpur police write to MIB as banned Pak channels being aired in city
Nagpur police write to MIB as banned Pak channels being aired in city
अतिक्रमण निर्मूलनसंदर्भात पोलिस आयुक्तांची महापौरांसोबत चर्चा
अतिक्रमण निर्मूलनसंदर्भात पोलिस आयुक्तांची महापौरांसोबत चर्चा
31 डिसेंबर पर्यंत सर्व बसेस धुरविरहित करा – महापौर संदीप जोशी
31 डिसेंबर पर्यंत सर्व बसेस धुरविरहित करा – महापौर संदीप जोशी
१२ मीटर पेक्षा मोठे रस्ते अतिक्रमणमुक्त व्‍हावेत
१२ मीटर पेक्षा मोठे रस्ते अतिक्रमणमुक्त व्‍हावेत
डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांची दीक्षाभूमीला भेट
डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांची दीक्षाभूमीला भेट
महिला यात्री ने प्लेटफार्म पर दिया बच्ची को जन्म, आरपीएफ ने भेजा हॉस्पिटल
महिला यात्री ने प्लेटफार्म पर दिया बच्ची को जन्म, आरपीएफ ने भेजा हॉस्पिटल
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145