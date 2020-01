2-hours MSEDCL power shutdown at Kanhan Water Treatment Plant on Januray 8 (Wednesday)

Water supply in Nehru Nagar, Satranjipura, Aasi Nagar, Lakadganj and part of Mangalwari zone to remain affected on Wednesday evening & some parts in Thursday morning

Nagpur: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has planned 2-hours power shutdown at Kanhan Water Treatment Plant from 10:00AM to 12:00 Noon on January 8, 2020 (Wednesday).

During this period there will be no pumping from Kanhan Water Treatment Plant to North and East Nagpur therefore evening supply of Nehrunagar Zone, Lakadganj Zone, Satranjipura Zone (excluding Boriyapura Feeder Main command area and GH Vahan Thikana command area) and Binaki ESRs, Indora ESRs will remain affected and morning supply at Gamdoor DT area, Uppalwadi Wanjra CA and Bezanbagh ESR CA will also remain affected.

NMC & OCW has appealed citizens from above mentioned affected areas to co-operate . Citizens also take a note that as 2-hours power shutdown at Kanhan WTP will result in no pumping, so Water supply through Tankers will also be not possible during and after shutdown period in the affected areas.