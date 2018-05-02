2 girls suffer food poisoning after having laddus bought from Ajit Bakery

Nagpur: Two girls suffered from food poisoning reportedly after consuming motichur laddus that were bought from Ajit Bakery outlet located at Ajni Square on November 29.

However, upon investigation it the laddus were found to be stale from inside. Following which complainant Mangesh Gakre reported the matter to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday.

When the concerned outlet was informed about the incident, they reportedly tried to cover it up. Following the victim’s family reported the matter to the FDA and the samples of the laddus have been sent to laboratory for further analysis.

According to sources, the complainant Mangesh had purchased the laddus from the said outslet on November 29. His daughters consumed the laddus and started vomiting immediately after that.