2 from Nagpur among 3 killed as car rams another on Samruddhi Mahamarg

Nagpur: The series of accidents continues on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. A car collided with another car from behind on Mehkar Jalna Road on the Expressway at 7 am on Monday. 3 people died and three others have been injured in this terrible accident. The two killed were Nagpur residents.

Two cars had left Aurangabad towards Nagpur on the Samruddhi Mahamarg in the morning. At this time, a car (No. MH 49 BR 6082) collided with another car (No. MH32C 4490) near Bibi to Shivnipisa village while it was proceeding at some distance from Mehkar. The accident was so severe that two people died on the spot while one died while being taken to the hospital.

A speeding car rammed from behind another car ahead of it at top speed. Subsequently, both cars drifted in high speed towards the railing of a bridge on the highway and rammed into the wall. Both four-wheelers were damaged substantially.

The deceased have been identified as Gaurav Karchan (38), Shanvee Sontakke (37) and Ankit Khairkar (27), who were in different cars. Journalist Sachin Moon was seriously injured in the accident and was referred to a hospital at Nagpur.

While Karchan and Khairkar were from Nagpur, Shanvee was from Pune. Shanvee’s 12-year-old daughter, Rashi, miraculously escaped unhurt, said reports.

Police said Karchan was driving the car which rammed from behind the other four-wheeler driven by Rupesh Gawande.

Karchan had Shanvee, his colleague in a private company, sitting beside him. Shanvee’s daughter, Rashi, was sleeping in the back seat. It’s learnt Karchan, a native of Narmada Colony near Friends Colony, Nagpur, was heading home for Sankranti festival. He was supposed to drop Shanvee and her daughter in Amravati. Reports said they had started from Pune.

While Gawande sustained some bruises, journalist Moon was critically injured. Moon was seated beside Gawande. Khairkar, who was seated in the back seat of their car, was critically injured and declared dead some time later.

Mehkar police station in-charge Asst PI Amit Nagre said Samruddhi Mahamarg patrolling vehicle and Highway Patrol police alerted them after the accident. “The injured were rushed to Primary Health Center at Mehkar, but three were declared brought dead. Gawande was able to talk and share information with us,” said Nagre, adding the police have been regularly creating awareness among motorists to refrain from driving between 3am and 6am, when drivers are prone to fall asleep.

The latest accident was the second to occur near Mehkar. In an earlier incident, a gas cylinder truck had crashed out of the side railings and fallen on its side.

