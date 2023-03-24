2 drug-peddlers from MP awarded 10-year jail under NDPS Act in Nagpur

Nagpur: Special Judge for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Nagpur, P Y Ladekar on Thursday sentenced two drug-peddlers — Sohail Khan Shamim Khan and Sunil Basant Malvi — from Madhya Pradesh (MP) to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 2 lakh each after the charges of smuggling marijuana were proved against them.

The court acquitted third accused Naresh alias Pappu Jagdishprasad Srivastava as the charges could not be substantiated against him.

According to the prosecution, sleuths attached to Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Crime Branch had nabbed Sohail Khan (22) and Sunil Malvi (31), both residents of Chhindwara (MP) near Faras Bridge on Koradi Road in Mankapur area on June 7, 2021 when they along with Srivastava were going in a Swift Dzire car (MP-28/CA-2387) around 11 am. During their vehicle search, cops found more than 35 kilogramme marijuana valued at Rs 5.30 lakh. Cops seized the contraband and the car from them after taking them into custody.

A case under Sections 8(c), 20 (b), and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered against them at Mankapur Police Station. Woman PSI Preeti Kulmethe of the Anti-Narcotics Cell investigated the case and chargesheeted the accused. As the charges were proved against Sohail Khan and Sunil Malvi, the court awarded 10 years RI with a fine of Rs 2 lakh each. If they failed to pay the fine, they would undergo additional six months imprisonment.

Additional Public Prosecutor Deepali Gangane represented the State.

