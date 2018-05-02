2 dead, 1 injured as wall collapses at village house off Saoner road

Nagpur: Tragedy struck village Borujwada off Saoner road early Saturday morning when two people died and one was left critically injured after a wall at house suddenly collapsed.

The accident happened in a friction of moment as the wall came crashing upon the trio.

All the three were rushed to the hospital where two of them were declared brought dead. Sources said the wall base might have got weakened due to the recent rains and fell off before the youths could run to escape.

Further details are awaited.