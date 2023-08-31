2 boys arrested for vehicle thefts, gang-rape of minor girl in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sakkardara police have arrested two minors for stealing five two-wheelers from different parts of Nagpur. According to Senior PI Anil Taksande, the two stole two-wheelers to finance their lavish lifestyle. During the arrest of the minors, it was also found that they had kidnapped and gang-raped a minor girl who was accompanying them and riding one of the stolen two-wheelers. A case of abduction of the minor girl had already been registered at Imamwada Police Station, a media report said.

According to the report, Sakkardara police intercepted three youths, including a girl, on two two-wheelers during night patrolling. One of the vehicles, driven by the girl, had no licence plate. When questioned, they not only could produce the vehicle documents, but also could not give satisfactory explanations. When the vehicle details were checked, a report of theft of the two-wheeler had already been filed.

On questioning, the two boys were found to be minors and upon further questioning, they admitted to stealing five two-wheelers from different areas within the jurisdiction of Sakkardara, Ajni and Imamwada police stations.

After stealing the two-wheelers and using them, the two hid the vehicles, which were later recovered by Sakkardara police. The estimated value of the vehicles is around Rs 1.45 lakh, police said. The duo stole the vehicles to finance their carefree lifestyle.

The investigation into the trio also revealed that the minor girl accompanying them had been kidnapped by them. Police said the girl was abducted recently from Imamwada area. It also came to light that the underage girl had been gang-raped by the underage boys.

They were sent to a remand home. The cases have been registered under relevant sections of IPC. Further investigation is underway.

