    2 boats capsize in river; 2 women missing, 13 rescued

    Nagpur/Gadchiroli:Two persons have been missing after two boats carrying 15 people capsized in the Indravati river in Maharashtra”s Gadchiroli district, an official said on Wednesday.

    The incident took place near Somner village in Sironcha taluka on Tuesday evening when the two boats carrying 10 men and five women were returning from Mouza Atukpalli in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Gadchiroli district collector Deepak Singla said.

    While 13 people were rescued, two women are missing, he said, adding that the boats capsized after hitting a stone in the river.

    “Seven persons swam to safety. It was raining in the night and local fishermen, police and forest staff were able to rescue total 13 people by Wednesday morning,” he said.

    Rescue teams from the district are at the spot and efforts are underway to trace the two missing women, he said.



