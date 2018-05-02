2 arrested for vehicle lifting in Kotwali, 4 two-wheelers in recovered

Nagpur: In a significant action against the increasing vehicle lifting activities, Kotwali police on Tuesday arrested two youth involved in four cases of vehicle lifting. Cops also recovered four stolen Activa scooterettes from the possession of the accused.

The names of the arrested were given as Sagar Devchand Bavne (21), a resident of Telipura and Vikas Ramchandra Barapatre (19), a resident of Gulshannagar.

The sleuths of Kotwali police received secret information about the youth duo, which are willing to sell stolen vehicles at cheaper cost. Following this, squad of Kotwali police comprising Senior PI Bhosle, API, V N Niswade, Constables Sukhdev Mandavi, Samadhan Gite, Pawan Sonbhadre, Siddharth Shringare, Harish Chandankhede and Vijaya Malviya laid a trap and caught accused duo and also recovered four stolen Activa mopeds collectively worth Rs 1.7 lakh.

The action was supervised under the guidance of Rahul Maknikar DCP, Zone 3 and Rajratan Bansod, ACP, Kotwali Zone.