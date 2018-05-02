Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Jul 8th, 2019

2 arrested for molesting, beating two women in Yashodhara Nagar, Jaripatka

Nagpur: Two men were arrested for molesting and thrashing two women under Yashodhara Nagar and Jaripatka police jurisdictions.

In first incident, a 32-year-old woman, resident of Yashodhara Nagar, has lodged a complaint against her neighbour Kailash Shripad Kolhatkar (39). The woman told police that Kailash reportedly molested her by hurling abuses at her on Saturday night. However, when she protested, the accused Kailash threatened her of dire consequences and also thrashed her in full public view.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, Yashodhara Nagar police have registered an offence under Sections 354, 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and arrested the accused Kailash in this connection.

Similarly, Jaripatka police have arrested one Prakash Deepchand Mandavi (32), a resident of Pandharakhedi, in Saoner for allegedly molesting a 20-year-old girl, who happens to be a relative of accused.

According to police, the victim was alone in the house when incident occurred on Sunday morning. She was serving lunch to Prakash when he reportedly held her hand and behaved objectionably with her. When the 20-year-old raised an alarm, Prakash then thrashed her and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anybody.

However, the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother later in the day, following which the mother-daughter duo approached Jaripatka police station and registered a case.

Jaripatka cops booked the accused Prakash under Sections 354, 323, 304 of the IPC and put him behind the bars.

