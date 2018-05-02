1st phase of disengagement to end in 15-20 days

Top government sources said that the first phase of disengagement, currently underway in Pangong Tso in Ladakh, will be complete in 15-20 days. The strategic heights India has occupied in the south bank will be the last to be vacated in this phase, they added.

“There is an agreement. A mutual verification will happen at every step. The Kailash range will see disengagement once we are satisfied with the way things progress in other parts of Pangong Tso,” a senior officer was quoted as saying.

The disengagement of tanks and armoured vehicles in south bank was completed by Thursday evening; there were more than 100 tanks on both sides.

The 10th Corps Commander meeting will be held 48 hours after disengagement in Pangong Tso is complete. This is when other friction points like Depsang and Gogra Hotsprings and Demchok will be discussed, sources said.

“This is a positive step. The Chinese have agreed to go back to Finger 8 in the North Bank. From here on, we expect the process to play out as planned. The Chinese rapidly led out their tanks from the south bank yesterday. But let’s see how things play out,” said the top source.