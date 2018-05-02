Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Aug 6th, 2019

1st meeting of MASMA’s Vidarbha Chapter held in city

Nagpur: The 1st meeting of Vidarbha Chapter of Maharashtra Solar Manufacturers Association (MASMA) was conducted on recently at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth, here. MASMA members & other dignitaries were present and the event started with lighting the traditional lamps.

Mr. Saket Suri addressed the meeting with welcome speech and announced the schedules of the event as follows.

1. Introduction among all members of MASMA.

2. Review the minutes of earlier meetings dated 01.06.2019 and 01.07.2019.

3. Review the responsibilities of different committees i.e. MSEB Committee & SNDL Committee.

4. =Detail discussions on the matter of Staff Poaching for further implementations of certain restrictions thereof.

5. Provision of training such as work ethics, work responsibilities, work culture etc. to the students of different institutions for their bright future, productive and excellent working atmosphere in their working life with different organizations.

6. Letter of Assurance (LOA) to members by MASMA.

7. Other various routine points as proposed by members.

8. Questions / Answers session.

9. All present members suggested for the review meeting on every Saturday and accepted unanimously.

Amit Deotale, Regional Director, Vidarbha Chapter of MASMA addressed the gathering and described the future plans of MASMA work schedules with implementations in detail for the beneficial at large. He thanked with gratitude to all members and dignitaries for their kind support, fantastic co-operation, valued suggestions and well contribution to make the event fruitful and successful which has always been memorable. Special thanks by him to the Directors / Management of Novasys Greenergy Pvt. Ltd. for tremendous arrangement to visit their factory on 26.07.2019. He announced that the factory of Novasys is a manufacturing unit of Solar Panels by adopting the latest technology which is proud for not only Vidarbha but also for Maharashtra.

Happening Nagpur
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0
Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0
Nagpur Crime News
Watch video: Drunk cop creates nasty scene in Jaripatka
Watch video: Drunk cop creates nasty scene in Jaripatka
Notorious goon Suraj Bramhane detained under MPDA Act
Notorious goon Suraj Bramhane detained under MPDA Act
Maharashtra News
आता मनपा आवारात ‘रेन वॉटर हार्वेस्टिंग’
आता मनपा आवारात ‘रेन वॉटर हार्वेस्टिंग’
दुर्बल घटकांच्या उत्थानासाठी निधी खर्च करावा : महापौर
दुर्बल घटकांच्या उत्थानासाठी निधी खर्च करावा : महापौर
Hindi News
पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज का निधन
पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज का निधन
गोंदियाः आपसी रंजिश में मर्डर
गोंदियाः आपसी रंजिश में मर्डर
Trending News
Watch video: Drunk cop creates nasty scene in Jaripatka
Watch video: Drunk cop creates nasty scene in Jaripatka
Innovative idea: Now book your favorite hotel room at Nagpur Railway Station
Innovative idea: Now book your favorite hotel room at Nagpur Railway Station
Featured News
Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is no more
Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is no more
Sushma Swaraj critically ill, rushed to AIIMS
Sushma Swaraj critically ill, rushed to AIIMS
Trending In Nagpur
आता मनपा आवारात ‘रेन वॉटर हार्वेस्टिंग’
आता मनपा आवारात ‘रेन वॉटर हार्वेस्टिंग’
दुर्बल घटकांच्या उत्थानासाठी निधी खर्च करावा : महापौर
दुर्बल घटकांच्या उत्थानासाठी निधी खर्च करावा : महापौर
पीओपी गणेश मूर्तींबाबत कठोर कारवाई करा!
पीओपी गणेश मूर्तींबाबत कठोर कारवाई करा!
1st meeting of MASMA’s Vidarbha Chapter held in city
1st meeting of MASMA’s Vidarbha Chapter held in city
HC notice to Maha govt on cases against farmers for sowing GM, BT
HC notice to Maha govt on cases against farmers for sowing GM, BT
Watch video: Drunk cop creates nasty scene in Jaripatka
Watch video: Drunk cop creates nasty scene in Jaripatka
Notorious goon Suraj Bramhane detained under MPDA Act
Notorious goon Suraj Bramhane detained under MPDA Act
Bawankule asks GMCH to send proposal for one more MRI machine
Bawankule asks GMCH to send proposal for one more MRI machine
Innovative idea: Now book your favorite hotel room at Nagpur Railway Station
Innovative idea: Now book your favorite hotel room at Nagpur Railway Station
‘नव्या स्वराज्याचा नवा लढा’…शिवनेरीवर छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांचा आशिर्वाद घेवून राष्ट्रवादीच्या शिवस्वराज्य यात्रेला सुरुवात
‘नव्या स्वराज्याचा नवा लढा’…शिवनेरीवर छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांचा आशिर्वाद घेवून राष्ट्रवादीच्या शिवस्वराज्य यात्रेला सुरुवात
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145