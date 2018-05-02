19-yr old boy rapes minor girl in Jaripatka, forces abortion

Nagpur: In an outrageous incident, a 19-year old boy exploited a minor girl sexually for four years on the pretext of marriage and also forced abortion when the victim conceived.

The accused has been identified as Shubham Rajnish Sen (19), resident of Jaripatka area. The lured the victim, residing in same area, when she was minor and established physical relations with her in 2015. Later, the accused Shubham doled out false marriage and then raped her frequently till March 6, 2019. When the survivor conceived, the accused forced her to go for abortion and refused to marry with her.

Jaripatka police constable Krushna, based on the complaint lodged by the victim girl, booked the accused Shubham Sen under Sections 376(2), 313, 506 of the IPC read with Sections 4, 8, 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. No arrest has been made.