18-hour Shutdown for Leakage Repair on Takliseem Feeder Main…

Nagpur: A leakage has been detected on the Takliseem Feeder Main at Ambazari T-Point, near Dharampeth College. To address this issue, a planned 18-hour shutdown has been scheduled for 26th December 2024, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 AM on 27th December 2024.

During this period, water supply to the following Command Areas (CAs) will be affected:

1. Gayatri Nagar CA: Bandu Soni Layout, Pathan Layout, Tukadoji Nagar, Kamgar Colony, IT Park, Gayatri Nagar, Vidhya Vihar, Total Gopal Nagar, Vijay Nagar, VRC Campus, Padole Layout, Gajanan Nagar, Mani Layout, SBI Colony, Shri Nagar, Karim Layout, Usman Layout, NPTI, Parsodi.

2. Takliseem CA: Hingna Road, Rajendra Nagar, Kalyan Nagar, Yashodha Nagar, Vasudeo Nagar, Lumbini Nagar, Gadge Nagar, Goodluck Society, MHADA Colony, Surve Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Soudamini Society, Pragati Nagar, Shahane Layout, Baghani Layout, Trimurti Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Bhende Layout, Sonegaon, Loksewa Nagar, Indraprasth Nagar, Amar Asha Layout, Pannase Layout, HB Estate, Mamta Society, Swagat Society, Parate Nagar, Samarth Nagari, Adhyapak Layout, LIG, MIG, HIG Colony, Trishran Nagar, Ahilya Nagar, Hiranwar Layout, Prasad Nagar, Sahakar Nagar, Gajanan Dham, Manish Layout, Jalvihar Colony, Mangaldham Society, Jaltarang, Nelco Society, NIT Bhagyashree Layout, Zade Layout, Ashtavinayak Nagar, Cosmos Town, Radheshyam Nagar, Sangharsh Nagar.

3. Jaitala GSR CA: Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Date Layout, Wadaskar Layout, Shiv Vihar, Vijay Vihar, Hiranwar Layout, Janhit Society, Ekatma Nagar, Dadaji Nagar, Wankhede Layout, Phakidde Layout, Jaitala Slum, Mahindra Colony, Thakre Layout, Sharda Nagar, Sai Layout, Bhange Layout.

4. Trimurti Nagar CA: Sonegaon, Panasse Layout, HB Estate, Sahakar Nagar, Gajanan Dham, Paradise Society, Mamta Society, Samarth Nagar, Vijay Society, Indraprasth Nagar, Lokseva Nagar, Manish Layout, Sainath Nagar, Adarsh Colony, Priyadarshini Nagar, Amar Asha Layout, Phulsange Layout, Bhujbal Layout, Gedam Layout, Guddhe Layout.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to make temporary storage arrangements in advance to mitigate any inconvenience caused by the water supply interruption.

We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of all affected residents and businesses during this maintenance period.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or mail at contact@ocwindia.com.