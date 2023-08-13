18 deaths reported in 24 hours in Thane hospital; probe ordered

Eighteen patients died within 24 hours at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in Thane, civic commissioner Abhijit Bangar said on August 13.

Those dead comprised ten women and eight men and one among them is unidentified, the official said.

Addressing a news conference, Bangar said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered formation of an independent probe committee that will be headed by the Commissioner of Health Services. The committee will probe the clinical aspect of the deaths, he added.

These patients had complications of kidney stone, chronic paralysis, ulcer, pneumonia, kerosene poisoning, septicaemia etc., he said.

Earlier in the day, State Health Minister said the dean of the hospital had been asked to submit a report in two days.

A Thane Municipal Corporation official said the deaths were being analysed and several civic officials are at the heavily-patronised facility for inspection of records etc.

