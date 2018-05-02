16 more Covid testing centres set up in Nagpur

Nagpur: Considering the increasing prevalence of coronavirus pandemic in the city, 16 new Covid testing centers have been started by the Municipal Corporation to ensure timely treatment to the citizens by conducting maximum tests. With these new centers, the number of Covid testing centers in Nagpur city has now increased to 50.

Also to prevent the daily mortality and increase quick testing of the virus, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B. has ordered administration to increase the number of covid test centres in the city and the number of tests as well.

At present RTPCR and antigen testing is being carried out at all these 50 test centers from 10 am to 2 pm. The report of the ‘antigen’ test is known in 30 minutes. However, it takes time for the RTPCR test report to arrive. Therefore efforts are being made by the NMC team to get the report of RTPCR test as soon as possible.

There are currently 6 RTPCR testing centers in the city and the number of these centers will be increased soon. At present about 4000 tests are being conducted daily in Nagpur city. Efforts are being made to increase the count to 5000 tests per day.

The authorities have appealed people with COVID-like symptoms or with a coronary artery disease to go to the nearest covid test center for testing. Responsible behaviour and safety is a great weapon to fight corona.

For the safety of the citizens, the corporation is always ready to serve the citizens. For necessary information, the control room should be contacted on 0712 – 2551866, 0712 – 2532474, toll free no. Call 18002333764. For information regarding test centres or availability of hospital beds, one can contact on call 0712 – 2567021.

Zone wise COVID-19 test center (RTPCR Testing Center)