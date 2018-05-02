Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Sep 3rd, 2020

    16 more Covid testing centres set up in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Considering the increasing prevalence of coronavirus pandemic in the city, 16 new Covid testing centers have been started by the Municipal Corporation to ensure timely treatment to the citizens by conducting maximum tests. With these new centers, the number of Covid testing centers in Nagpur city has now increased to 50.

    Also to prevent the daily mortality and increase quick testing of the virus, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B. has ordered administration to increase the number of covid test centres in the city and the number of tests as well.

    At present RTPCR and antigen testing is being carried out at all these 50 test centers from 10 am to 2 pm. The report of the ‘antigen’ test is known in 30 minutes. However, it takes time for the RTPCR test report to arrive. Therefore efforts are being made by the NMC team to get the report of RTPCR test as soon as possible.

    There are currently 6 RTPCR testing centers in the city and the number of these centers will be increased soon. At present about 4000 tests are being conducted daily in Nagpur city. Efforts are being made to increase the count to 5000 tests per day.

    The authorities have appealed people with COVID-like symptoms or with a coronary artery disease to go to the nearest covid test center for testing. Responsible behaviour and safety is a great weapon to fight corona.

    For the safety of the citizens, the corporation is always ready to serve the citizens. For necessary information, the control room should be contacted on 0712 – 2551866, 0712 – 2532474, toll free no. Call 18002333764. For information regarding test centres or availability of hospital beds, one can contact on call 0712 – 2567021.

    Zone wise COVID-19 test center (RTPCR Testing Center)

     

    ZONEWARD NoTESTING CENTERS
    Laxminagar

     

    		38Jayatala Primary Health Center

     

    16Somalwada Primary Health Center

     

    Dharampeth12K.T. Nagar Primary Health Center

     

    13Futala, Telangkhedi, Hazaripahad Primary Health Center and Indira Gandhi Hospital

     

    15Dik Hospital and Buti Hospital

     

    Hanumannagar29Hudkeshwar and Narsala Primary Health Center
    34Manewada Primary Health Center
    Dhantoli17Cotton Market Primary Health Center and Isolation Hospital

     

    33Babulkheda Primary Health Center
    Nehru Nagar

     

    		23Nandanvan Primary Health Center
    28Dighori Health Post

     

    30Bidipeth Primary Health Center and a large Taj Bagh
    Gandhibagh8Mominpura Primary Health Center and Netaji Hospital
    18Dagnetic Center Mahal Primary Health Center
    19Bhaldarpura Primary Health Center

     

    22Daji Dispensary

     

    Sataranjipura5Mehndibagh Primary Health Center and Binako Female Hospital
    20Jagnath Wednesday Primary Health Center

     

    21Shantinagar Primary Health Center and Sataranjipura Hospital
    Lakdaganj22Chakole Hospital

     

    24Deputy Signal and Tribal Children’s Hostel Primary Health Center
    25Pardi Primary Health Center

     

    Ashinagar2Kapil Nagar and Shende Nagar Primary Health Center

     

    3Poor Nawaz Nagar
    5Kundanlal Guptanagar

     

    6Bande Nawaz Nagar

     

    Mangalwari1Nara Primary Health Center and Jaripatka Hospital

     

    9Indora Primary Health Center
    22Sadar Diagnostic Center

     

    11Zingabai Takli and Gorewada Primary Health Center

