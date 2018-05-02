Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Jul 19th, 2019
National News

16 die in 1 day on Mumbai’s suburban trains

Mumbai: At least 16 people, including a woman, died Thursday in separate mishaps on Mumbais suburban railway network, the Railway Police said Friday. This was the highest single day fatalities recorded on the suburban rail network, often called Mumbai’s lifeline, in recent times, they said.

Thirteen other commuters were injured in these mishaps, the Railway Police said in a release. Of the 16 deaths, seven were reported from railway stations in Thane district which is part of the Mumbai metropolitan region.

The Thane railway station reported three deaths followed by Dombivili and Kalyan (two each), the release said. The Kurla railway station, which handles trains of both Harbour and Main Line sections, also reported three deaths.

Railway stations at Vashi, Panvel, Mumbai Central, Bandra, Borivili and Vasai reported one death each, the release said. A woman was among the 16 deceased, it said.

The suburban railway network, which ferries 80 lakh commuters every day, reports 8 to 9 passenger deaths daily in various mishaps. Mishaps on rail tracks take place primarily due to trespassing, boarding or alighting from running trains and falling off overcrowded trains, among others.

