    Mon, Jan 13th, 2020

    140 litres of country liquor seized in Umred, 1 detained

    Nagpur: The sleuths of State Excise Department on Monday detained an auto driver allegedly for smuggling 140 litres of country made liquor worth Rs 77,000 in Umred. Besides liquor stored in plastic containers, Excise officials have confiscated auto and other materials. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Yakub Mohammad Ashiq, a resident of Tajbagh.

    According to sources, the Excise Inspector, Subhash Khare had received tip off about an auto (MH/31/CV/4194) carrying 140 litres of illegal liquor through Umred road. Acting swiftly on the information the squad of Excise Department comprising Inspector Khare, Constables Amol Jadhav, Raju Thombre, Gajanan Rathod and Umesh Sonone laid the trap. Following which the officers intercepted the suspicious vehicle and nabbed the accused driver.

