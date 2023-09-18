14-month-old boy dies in road mishap in Nagpur

Nagpur: A toddler lost his life while his mother and aunt sustained injuries after a container hit the two-wheeler on which they were travelling on Wardha Road in Hingna Police Station area.

The deceased has been identified as Atharva Ashish Barmate, just 14 months old, whose life was tragically cut short in the accident. Atharva’s mother Sandhya (25), and her sister, Deepali Prakash Patil sustained grievous injuries in the mishap. Both injured are currently receiving medical treatment at AIIMS.

According to police, the accident occurred on Saturday evening as the three of a family were en route to Takalghat to visit a temple on an Activa moped (MH40-BZ-4393). Suddenly, a container (AL-01/AH0148) collided with their two-wheeler from behind near Ashok Van. All the three were thrown off the moped following the impact. The trio sustained serious injuries in the mishap. The container driver fled the scene soon after the accident.

Hingna police reached the spot and rushed the victims to AIIMS and Atharva to Government Medical College Hospital. He was declared dead by the doctors. Hingna police have registered a case under Sections 304 (a), 338, 337, 271 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 134, 177 and 184 of Motor Vehicle Act against the truck driver and searching for him.

