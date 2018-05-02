14-day Covid shutdown in Karnataka from Tues, 9pm

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced a 14-day Covid curfew in the state from 9 pm on April 27.

During this period essential services will be allowed between 6 and 10 am after which all shops will have to shut down.

Only the construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors will be allowed to function even while public transport will remain shut, the CM said.

Yediyurappa also announced free Covid vaccination at government hospitals for those between 18 and 45 years of age.



