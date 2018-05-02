1329: New highest single-day spike in Nagpur, cases cross 26K mark, death toll nears 1K

Nagpur: The rampant surge in novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases kept on worsening in the Second Capital of the State, as the city witnessed it’s third consecutive 12K plus cases and new single-day spike on Friday. The sum of 1329 patients, including eight police officials deployed at Sitabuldi police station were tested positive for the virus borne disease while 42 patients succumbed to the pandemic.

With the latest development the cases have surged to 26,094 and the death toll moved to 946. From the total deaths 715 deaths from the city and 138 from rural and rest 93 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

Today, 1092 patients were given discharge. The tally of recovered cases has reached to 15,855 including 6,245 home isolation recoveries. The number of active patients has now reached to 9,293. The recovery rate of Nagpur after today’s recovery is 60%.