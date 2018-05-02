Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Nov 2nd, 2019

122nd Recruit Course attested as army soldiers

Nagpur: The 122nd Recruit Course at the Guards Regimental Centre, Kamptee were attested as soldiers of the Indian Army. The occasion was marked by an impressive Passing Out Parade at the Centre.

In the parade, they took the solemn oath to protect the nation even at the peril of life. The event was witnessed by near & dear ones of the recruits who came from various parts of the country.

The parade was reviewed by Brigadier Piyush Gupta, Brigadier General Staff (Operations), Headquarters Southern Command. The Reviewing Offr impressed upon the recruits that becoming a soldier is a matter of pride and also an onerous responsibility.

He exhorted the recruits to commit themselves to the service of the Nation physically, mentally and in all dimensions. He gave away medals to the outstanding performers of the course. Recruit Shivram Singh was adjudged the Best Recruit.

He hails from district Shamli (Uttar Pradesh).

