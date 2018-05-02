Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    12 hrs shutdown to plug leakage near Loha Pool on March 30 (Monday)

    Nagpur: – A major Leakage has been observed on 600 mm feeder line of Fort-II command area on main distribution line opposite Shani Mandir near Loha Pool. Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water (OCW) has planned to take emergency shutdown of 12 hours to plug leakage on March 30, 2020 (Monday) starting from 9 AM.

    Following this emergency shutdown Areas to remain affected are: Cotton market, Shaniwari,Ghat road, Gujarwadi, Ganeshpeth, Gadikhana, Karnalbagh, ST stand, New cotton market, Subhash Road, Chandak layout, Shukrawari, Kothi road, jog Galli, New Shukrawari, Shingada market, behind Chowdhari Hospital Lane NMC-OCW has appealed people from the areas to store sufficient water for their use.

    Water supply through tankers in affected areas will also be not possible. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

    For any other information or complaints regarding water supply please contact NMC-OCW Toll Free Number: 1800-266-9899

