11-year-old boy dies after Nylon Manja slits his throat in Nagpur

Nagpur: An 11-year-old boy died after banned Nylon Manja used for kite flying slit his throat in Jaripatka area here, on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ved Krishna Sahu, a resident of Jaripatka. Ved was a student of class V.

According to police sources, Ved along with his father Krishna was travelling on bike when the Nylon Manja slashed his throat leaving him with deep cut. He was admitted to hospital, where he breath last on Sunday.

In the meantime, Jaripatka Police have registered a case of accidental death and are probing further.

