11 including five women arrested for celebrating birthday by flouting COVID-19 norms in Mankapur

Nagpur: Mankapur Police arrested 11 persons for celebrating birthday at a house by violating COVID-19 protocol. The accused were smoking hookah in the party and consuming liquor, police officials said.

The accused have been identified as Amit Bhavaniprasad Saundiya (31), a resident of Mankapur; Kabir Bhishan Sharma (22), a resident of Plot No. 58, HUDCO Colony, Shubham Kamlesh Dongre (25), a resident of Plot No. 13, Ganpati Nagar; Prashanti Baliram Uikey (35), a resident of Plot No. 94, Kirtidhar Society, Sahil Sooraj Janbandhu, a resident of Bezonbagh; Abhishek Jitendra Sangode (22), a resident of Laghuvetan Colony and five women.

A police official said that the accused were celebrating birthday at a house near a post office in Mankapur area. The police team raided the house on Sunday at 1 am and found the men and women dancing on loud music. Some of them were smoking hookah and consuming liquor, police officials said. The cops bundled the men in the police van. A hookah pot with pipe, eight liquor bottles and other material from the house were seized by the cops.

A case under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 4, 21 and 21 of Disaster Management Act, Section 65 (e) of COTPA Act was registered by the police.

Under the guidance of DCP Zone II Vinita Sahu, ACP Sudhir Nandanwar, Sr. PI Vaijawanti Mandawdhare, PSI Dr Prasad Randive and staff including Rameshwar Geete, Rajesh Warthi, Amol Lonkar, Deepak Dabrase, Nagma Sheikh, Kavita Durge and Rajendra Sengar made the arrest