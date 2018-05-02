10 selling marijuana arrested in Tehsil

Nagpur: In a significant action against the selling of forbidden drugs in the city, the officials of Tehsil Police on Sunday rounded up 10 men allegedly for selling marijuana (ganja). Besides, 1.98 kgs of marijuana, cops have seized two knifes, mobile phones and other materials to the tune of ₹ 83,190.

According to police sources, cops received a secret information about a group of men assembling near an isolated place in Boriyapura area. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the cops raided the spot and surrounded the 10 men. On searching them, cops found marijuana, couple of knifes and other materials.

The names of the accused were given as Sheikh Shabbir Wald Sheikh Babbu (42), a resident of Vandevi Nagar Slums, under Yashodhara Nagar Police Station, Sheikh Sabir Wald Sheikh Babbu (35), a resident of Borayipura under Tehsil Police Station, Afzal Khan wald Rehmat Khan (30), a resident of Naka No. 2, under Yashodhara Nagar Police Station, Akbar Shah Wald Jummal Shah (28), a resident of Borayipura under Tehsil Police Station, Sheikh Aneez Sheikh Jamal (39), a resident of behind Ansar Nagar Mosque, Abid Sheikh Wald Hamid Sheikh (32), a resident of Pehalwanbaba Chowk, under Tehsil Nagar Police, Abdul Aquib Wald Abdul Aarif (29), a resident of Naka No. 2, under Kapil Nagar Police Station, Syayyad Adil Wald Sayyad Zukir (32), a resident of Siddharth Nagar under Pachpaoli Police Station, Mohammad Waqueel Nizamuddhin Tighala (46), a resident of Tehsil and Sheikh Sarfaraz Wald Sheikh Firoz (24), a resident of Mankapur.

All the accuse have been booked under the relevant Sections of the NDPS act. Further probe is on.