10 contractors booked for duping Nagpur ZP, State Govt of Rs 1.23 crore

Nagpur: Sadar Police on Tuesday booked ten contractors and sub-contractors executing the minor irrigation development projects for allegedly defrauding Nagpur Zilla Parishad (ZP) and State Government to the tune of Rs 1.23 crore.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Laxmanrao Bakshe (Katol), Sanjay Marotrao Badodekar (Narkhed), Mahendra Pandurang Chichghare (Mahendra Nagar, Nagpur) Vikesh Dharmada Hazare, Nilesh Sureshrao Hinge (Ramna Maroti Nagar), Shanjay Sheetalaprasad Pande ( Manewada), Omprakash Mahadeorao Barde (Lahori Sawanga, Narkhed), Mahesh Haridas Gadewar ( Juni Mangalwari), Ramesh Kemuri (Hiwri Nagar) and Sandeep Arunkumar Awchat (Itwari).

According to police, Bandu Vitthalrao Sayam, District Water Conservation Officer, Zilla Parishad, lodged a complaint that the accused contractors signed an agreement after getting the contract for development works after tenders were floated. Between March 5, 2019 and January 16, 2022, the accused withdrew and utilised the standing security deposit and performance security deposit for two minor irrigation project works before completion of defect liability period by keeping the Zilla Parishad in dark.

The contractors, in connivance of some insiders, used to also use one security and performance deposits for two different projects too. Sources from the police department also stated that the contractors also completed most of the projects with sub-standard works.

The accused Ramesh Kemuri and Sandeep Awchat submitted fake demand drafts towards security and performance security deposits to get the contract for development works in Mouza Dhamangaon and Mouza Kamptee. Using such fraudulent means, the accused duped the ZP and State Government to the tune of Rs 1.23 crore. On the basis of Sayam’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 420,467, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are underway.

