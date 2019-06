New Delhi: A fire on Wednesday broke out at a building on Shanker road in the national capital’s Ranjeet Nagar on Wednesday, ANI reported. At least seven people have been rescued so far.

No loss of life or property was reported at the time of filing this report.

In an earlier incident, a massive fire broke out at a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj corridor, affecting the services on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line for five hours.