    Wed, Feb 5th, 2020
    National News

    1 Dalit among 15 trustees in Ram Temple trust: HM

    New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that there will be 15 trustees in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

    Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of ‘Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra’, which would oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, nearly three months after the Supreme Court ruling in the decades-old case.”

    According to the order of the Supreme Court on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, today the Government of India has taken a historic decision to form a trust in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, showing its commitment towards the construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya,” Shah tweeted.

    Shah stated that today is a day of great joy and pride for the whole country.

    “There will be 15 trustees in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, of which one will always be from Dalit community. For such an unprecedented decision that strengthens social harmony, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Shah tweeted.

    According to sources, no one from BJP will be there in the trust

