Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Apr 7th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    1 COVID-19 patient can infect 406 in 30 days: Govt


    Lav Aggarwal,Joint Secretary,Health Ministry: A recent ICMR study shows that if 1 COVID19 patient doesn’t follow lockdown orders or practice social distancing, then the patient can infect 406 people in 30 days 1,07,006 tests have been conducted till now. R Gangakhedkar, Indian Council of Medical Research says that currently, 136 government labs are working and 59 private labs have been given permission to conduct COVID-19 tests.

    With 354 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,421, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday.

    “A total of 4,421 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in India till now as 354 new cases were reported since yesterday. A total of 117 deaths have been reported so far including 8 deaths reported since yesterday,” Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said during daily media briefing.

    Aggarwal further said that till now 326 persons have been discharged after recovering the infection, adding the government is adopting a strategy for cluster containment.

    “This strategy is producing positive results, especially in Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pathanamthitta, Bhilwara and East Delhi,” added Aggarwal.

    Happening Nagpur
    ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks
    ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    Nagpur Crime News
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    घोरपड गावात 184 गरजूंना मोफत धान्य वाटप
    घोरपड गावात 184 गरजूंना मोफत धान्य वाटप
    कामठी चे दोन कोरोना पॉजिटिव्ह आढळले आग्र्याला
    कामठी चे दोन कोरोना पॉजिटिव्ह आढळले आग्र्याला
    Hindi News
    पॉजिटिव साइड कोरोना का – अनसुने लोगों को पढ़िए – उनका योगदान
    पॉजिटिव साइड कोरोना का – अनसुने लोगों को पढ़िए – उनका योगदान
    गोंदिया: नशे के कारोबार पर नकेल
    गोंदिया: नशे के कारोबार पर नकेल
    Trending News
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    23 New COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra; 2 in Nagpur
    23 New COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra; 2 in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    Area near Thackeray house sealed due to COVID-19
    Area near Thackeray house sealed due to COVID-19
    Trending In Nagpur
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Union minister Nitin Gadkari holds Covid-19 review meeting in Nagpur
    Union minister Nitin Gadkari holds Covid-19 review meeting in Nagpur
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    Google Maps now includes locations of COVID-19 food and night shelters across the country
    Google Maps now includes locations of COVID-19 food and night shelters across the country
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    पंतप्रधान मोदींच्या नेतृत्वात भारत अधिक शक्तिशाली बनेल : नितीन गडकरी
    पंतप्रधान मोदींच्या नेतृत्वात भारत अधिक शक्तिशाली बनेल : नितीन गडकरी
    यंग फोर्स सोशल आर्गेनाईजेशन ने गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    यंग फोर्स सोशल आर्गेनाईजेशन ने गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    23 New COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra; 2 in Nagpur
    23 New COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra; 2 in Nagpur
    Chandrapur Man tests coronavirus +ve after return from Indonesia
    Chandrapur Man tests coronavirus +ve after return from Indonesia
    हायड्रॉक्सिक्लोरोक्वीन औषध न दिल्यास प्रत्युत्तर दिलं जाईल, डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प यांची भारताला धमकी
    हायड्रॉक्सिक्लोरोक्वीन औषध न दिल्यास प्रत्युत्तर दिलं जाईल, डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प यांची भारताला धमकी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145