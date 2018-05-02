Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Apr 17th, 2020
    Business News

    1.9% GDP growth for India highest in G20: RBI

    RBI governor Shaktikanta Das briefs the media: Further updates:

    — IMF projection of 1.9% GDP growth for India is highest in G20
    — RBI to announce new measures to maintain adequate liquidity in system, facilitate bank credit flow, ease financial stress.

    — Contraction in exports in March at 34.6% much more severe than global financial crisis of 2008-09,Surplus liquidity in banking system has increased substantially as result of central bank actions.

    — No downtime of internet or mobile banking during lockdown; banking operations normal.

    — Impact of Covid-19 not captured in IIP data for February.

    — Automobile production, sales declined sharply in March; electricity demand has fallen sharply.

    — India is expected to post sharp turnround in 2021-22, says RBI Governor quoting IMF projection.

