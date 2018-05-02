1.9% GDP growth for India highest in G20: RBI

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das briefs the media: Further updates:

— IMF projection of 1.9% GDP growth for India is highest in G20

— RBI to announce new measures to maintain adequate liquidity in system, facilitate bank credit flow, ease financial stress.

— Contraction in exports in March at 34.6% much more severe than global financial crisis of 2008-09,Surplus liquidity in banking system has increased substantially as result of central bank actions.

— No downtime of internet or mobile banking during lockdown; banking operations normal.

— Impact of Covid-19 not captured in IIP data for February.

— Automobile production, sales declined sharply in March; electricity demand has fallen sharply.

— India is expected to post sharp turnround in 2021-22, says RBI Governor quoting IMF projection.