    Published On : Tue, May 18th, 2021

    1.8% of India’s population infected by Covid-19

    — 8 States with more than 1 lakh active cases. 10 States with more than 50,000 -1,00,00 active cases and 18 States with less than 50,000 active cases. Maharashtra, UP, Delhi, Bihar, MP and Chhattisgath showing a decline in COVID-19 cases.

    — Case positivity rate at 14.10% in the country today.

    — On May 3, recovery rate was 81.7%, which has increased to 85.6% now. 4,22,436 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever for the country. A clear positive trend can be observed in Covid-19 recoveries.

    — 1.8% of total population of India has been affected by the disease so far. We have been able to contain the spread of the infection to under 2% of the population.

    199 districts in the country showing continued decline in cases and positivity since last 3 weeks:


