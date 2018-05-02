1.8% of India’s population infected by Covid-19

— 8 States with more than 1 lakh active cases. 10 States with more than 50,000 -1,00,00 active cases and 18 States with less than 50,000 active cases. Maharashtra, UP, Delhi, Bihar, MP and Chhattisgath showing a decline in COVID-19 cases.

— Case positivity rate at 14.10% in the country today.

— On May 3, recovery rate was 81.7%, which has increased to 85.6% now. 4,22,436 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever for the country. A clear positive trend can be observed in Covid-19 recoveries.

— 1.8% of total population of India has been affected by the disease so far. We have been able to contain the spread of the infection to under 2% of the population.

199 districts in the country showing continued decline in cases and positivity since last 3 weeks:



