♥️Nagpur embraces Valentine’s Day fever: Gift shops, markets abuzz with romantic offerings

Nagpur: With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Nagpur city is embracing the spirit of love, as markets and gift shops brim with romantic tokens ahead of February 14. The week-long celebration, dedicated to different expressions of affection, has already begun, setting a vibrant and festive mood across the city.

From adorable teddy bears and heart-shaped balloons to personalized gifts, greeting cards, and gourmet chocolates, the city’s retailers are going all out to cater to love-struck couples. As youth gear up to celebrate the occasion in grand style, gift stores, bakeries, florists, and cafes are witnessing a surge in footfall.

Gold Rate Wednesday12 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,200 /- Gold 22 KT 79,200 /- Silver / Kg 94,800 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In the bustling shopping hubs of Nagpur– Sadar, Sitabuldi, Dharampeth, and Gandhibagh — Valentine’s specials have taken centre stage. Storefronts are adorned with plush red décor, enticing young shoppers with displays of romantic hampers, roses, heart-shaped chocolates, and customized keepsakes.

Retailers are also tapping into the trend of social media-inspired gifting, offering customized LED frames, name-engraved bracelets, and musical greeting cards to appeal to Gen Z customers.

Florists & bakeries see rising demand

Apart from traditional gifts, florists are gearing up for their busiest day of the year, stocking up on red roses, lilies, and carnations. Many shops are offering pre-booking services for bouquet deliveries, ensuring lovebirds can surprise their partners at midnight or early in the morning.

Local bakeries and dessert parlours are introducing exclusive Valentine’s-themed treats, including red velvet cakes, heart-shaped pastries, and gourmet chocolate assortments. Several café chains and fine-dining restaurants are also rolling out special couple-themed menus, featuring candlelight dinners, live music, and customized desserts.

Celebrations beyond couples: A growing trend

While Valentine’s Day has traditionally been associated with romantic couples, Nagpur is witnessing a shift in its celebration pattern. Many young individuals are choosing to celebrate love in all forms — friendship, self-love, and family bonds.

Moral policing & public reactions

Despite the excitement surrounding Valentine’s Day, certain conservative groups continue to oppose public displays of affection, terming it a Western influence. In previous years, some parks and public spaces witnessed protests by fringe outfits opposing the celebration. However, the younger generation remains largely unaffected, viewing it as an occasion to express emotions freely.

Local authorities and police are also expected to increase vigilance in parks, cafes, and public spaces to ensure peaceful celebrations without unnecessary disturbances.

Love is in the air!

With just a day left for Valentine’s Day, Nagpur is buzzing with excitement as couples, friends, and families prepare to make the day memorable. Whether through classic romantic gestures, grand surprises, or simple heartfelt messages, the city is all set to embrace the universal language of love.

So, whether you’re celebrating with your partner, pampering yourself, or cherishing friendships—this Valentine’s season, Nagpur is making sure love is in the air! ❤