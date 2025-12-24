₹9 Lakh Cash Seized During Model Code of Conduct in Nagpur, Political Angle Suspected

Advertisement

Nagpur: As the long-awaited Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections draw closer after a four-year gap, the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct has intensified across the city. Amid this, the city police seized ₹9 lakh in cash from a trader within the limits of Tahsil Police Station on Wednesday, raising suspicions of a possible political link.

The cash was recovered by a team of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-III, while it was allegedly being transported for transfer into another account. The seizure of such a large amount of cash during the election code period has triggered questions over whether the money was meant for election-related purposes and if any political party is involved.

The trader has been identified as Dilip Babulal Thakkar (65), a resident of Vardhaman Nagar. Thakkar runs an agency named Thakkar Traders in Vardhaman Nagar and is reportedly involved in cash transactions with traders from the Itwari area.

According to police sources, DCP Rahul Madane received specific information that a large sum of cash was being moved from a bank in the Chitar Oli area for transfer. Acting on the tip-off, a police team was deployed to keep a watch on the suspect.

When Thakkar’s movements appeared suspicious, the police stopped and searched his two-wheeler. During the search, officers found ₹9 lakh in cash kept in a brown bag, along with a transaction slip of Axis Bank.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Mendhe of Tahsil Police Station and Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Mete, along with their team, seized the cash and informed the Election Returning Officer about the incident, as mandated under election guidelines.

Police are now investigating where the cash was being transferred and for what purpose. The trader has been instructed to submit relevant documents to justify the cash transaction. Further inquiry is underway to determine whether the money has any connection with election-related activities.

