NMC Elections: No Nominations on Second Day, Filing Paused Due to Christmas Holiday

Advertisement

Nagpur: On the second day of the nomination process for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) General Elections 2025–26, not a single nomination paper was filed with the Election Returning Officers. Election officials, however, reported active distribution of nomination forms across all zones.

Election Returning Officers have been appointed at all 10 zonal offices of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation to accept nomination papers. The last date for filing nominations is December 30.

Although no nominations were submitted on the second day, 2,060 nomination forms were distributed on Wednesday. With this, the total number of nomination forms distributed over the first two days has reached 4,157.

Gold Rate 23 dec 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,36,300/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,26,800/- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,10,900/- Platinum ₹ 60,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The process of distribution of nomination forms began on Tuesday for the NMC General Elections 2025–26. Interested candidates can obtain forms from the respective zonal offices corresponding to their wards. Distribution is currently underway in all 10 zones.

Zone-wise distribution on Wednesday was as follows:

Laxminagar Zone No. 1 – 128 forms,

Dharampeth Zone No. 2 – 131 forms,

Hanumannagar Zone No. 3 – 367 forms,

Dhantoli Zone No. 4 – 235 forms,

Nehru Nagar Zone No. 5 – 248 forms,

Gandhibagh Zone No. 6 – 175 forms,

Satranjipura Zone No. 7 – 192 forms,

Lakadganj Zone No. 8 – 134 forms,

Ashinagar Zone No. 9 – 217 forms, and

Mangalwari Zone No. 10 – 233 forms.

Meanwhile, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has announced that today, December 25, is a holiday on account of Christmas. As a result, no nomination forms will be distributed or accepted today. Aspiring candidates have been advised to plan their nomination process accordingly.

The nomination process will resume after the holiday, with December 30 remaining the final date for submission.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement