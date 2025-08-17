₹520 Crore Property Registry Scam Unearthed in Nagpur and Buldhana

Nagpur: The Income Tax Department’s Intelligence and Criminal Investigation Wing has exposed a major case of undervalued property registrations at the Sakkardara Sub-Registrar Office (Nagpur) and in Buldhana district. The probe revealed that transactions worth nearly ₹520 crore were registered at undervalued rates to evade taxes.

This comes on the heels of an earlier ₹1,300 crore scam detected at the Hingna Sub-Registrar Office, after which the department had hinted at expanding its scrutiny to other offices.

Key Findings:

Around ₹500 crore worth of transactions were uncovered at the Sakkardara SRO (Nagpur).

were uncovered at the Sakkardara SRO (Nagpur). Nearly ₹20 crore of irregular deals were detected at the Mankapur SRO (Buldhana).

were detected at the Mankapur SRO (Buldhana). Several transactions were missing from the ‘Statement of Financial Transactions’ (SFT) database , hampering the department’s ability to track fund flow and identify black money channels.

, hampering the department’s ability to track fund flow and identify black money channels. Many buyers declared annual incomes of just ₹10–20 lakh but purchased properties worth several crores. Some falsely cited “unsecured loans” as their funding source.

but purchased properties worth several crores. Some falsely cited “unsecured loans” as their funding source. Multiple sellers were also found to have evaded capital gains tax.

Officials confirmed that this was deliberate non-reporting, not a clerical or technical lapse. Under the Income Tax Act, all reporting entities must file transaction details above a certain threshold through Forms 61, 61A, and 61B within the prescribed time.

Gold Rate 14 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,16,100/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The department has announced strict action, including:

Issuing notices and correction orders,

Levying heavy penalties,

Prosecuting offenders if required.

Preliminary probes also suggest that high-value property deals recorded on Maharashtra’s ‘E-Sarita’ property registration portal were intentionally kept out of the SFT system to bypass automated monitoring.