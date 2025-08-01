₹1,300 Crore Property Disclosure Scam Unearthed at Nagpur’s Hingna Registry Office

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major revelation reported by local Hindi newspaper Navbharat, the Income Tax Department has uncovered large-scale irregularities at the Hingna sub-registrar office in Nagpur, where property deals worth over ₹1,300 crore were allegedly concealed from tax authorities. The investigation was conducted by the Intelligence and Criminal Investigation (I&CI) wing of the Income Tax Department.

As per rules, all property transactions exceeding ₹30 lakh must be reported to the Income Tax Department by sub-registrar offices. However, during a recent survey, it was found that the Hingna office failed to provide these details — even in high-value deals of ₹30 crore and ₹100 crore.

According to sources cited by Navbharat, one particular transaction worth ₹100 crore was not reported at all. In total, more than 500 property transactions were allegedly hidden from the system. In many cases, registrations were done at values significantly lower than the official Ready Reckoner (RR) rate, raising suspicions of tax evasion and unaccounted cash payments.

The irregularities came to light when some individuals mentioned high-value property purchases in their income tax returns. Upon verification, the IT Department found no corresponding information in the records provided by the registrar office. This mismatch led to the detailed survey at the Hingna office.

Initial findings have confirmed that the omission of data was deliberate, aimed at helping buyers and sellers avoid taxes. Investigators believe the total amount involved could rise up to ₹2,000 crore. The role of certain property agents and chartered accountants is also under scrutiny, as their involvement is suspected in manipulating deal values and facilitating underreported registrations.

The department is now closely monitoring all sub-registrar offices across Nagpur. There are a total of 21 such offices in the region — 12 in rural areas and 9 in the city. This latest case follows a previous survey at a city office, which had also revealed multiple violations.

Authorities are expected to continue their investigation, and more such cases may emerge in the coming weeks.