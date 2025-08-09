भैया मेरे…: Nagpur celebrates Raksha Bandhan with festivity, tradition, emotional bond

Advertisement



Nagpur: The city was awash with colours, joy, and familial warmth on Saturday, August 9, as people across Nagpur celebrated Raksha Bandhan, the festival symbolising the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. From early morning, markets in Sitabuldi, Mahal, Itwari, and other commercial hubs bustled with shoppers buying Rakhis, sweets, and gifts.

Temples witnessed special pujas, while families came together for rituals where sisters tied decorative Rakhis on their brothers’ wrists, prayed for their long life, and received gifts in return. Many households also observed the day as a time for strengthening relationships among cousins and extended family members.

Public spaces and residential colonies hosted cultural programmes, particularly in areas such as Dharampeth, Wardhaman Nagar, and Civil Lines. Several NGOs marked the occasion by tying Rakhis to police personnel, firefighters, and soldiers as a gesture of gratitude for their service. At government hospitals and old-age homes, volunteers visited patients and the elderly to celebrate the festival with them.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation organised a symbolic Raksha Bandhan ceremony at its headquarters, where women employees tied rakhis to senior officials. In many schools and colleges, students had already celebrated the festival on Friday with skits, songs, and awareness programmes on sibling bonding and women’s safety.

Traffic police reported heavier than usual movement in the afternoon as families visited each other, though no major disruptions were noted. Sweet shops and gift outlets saw brisk sales, with traditional favourites like motichoor laddoo and barfi running out by evening.

For many, the festival was not just about the ritual but about renewing ties of love and responsibility in the family. As one elderly resident of Dharampeth put it, “Rakhis may change in style every year, but the emotion behind them remains timeless.